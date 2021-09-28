Portion of hospital building sealed

28 September 2021 21:21 IST

Madurai

The State on Tuesday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the portion of a hospital building in Palayamkottai, built in violation of an approved plan, had been sealed. Taking note of the submission, the court sought an affidavit in this regard.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M. Duraiswamy was told that except for the rooms treating COVID-19 patients, the other portions were sealed.

Also, the permission granted to the private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients was cancelled, it was submitted.

The petitioner, S. Ferdin Rayan of Palayamkottai complained that the building, V.J. Hospital was built in violation of the approved plan. The mandatory safety measures and requirements were not followed, he said.

The owner of the building had put up an additional structure on the adjacent land extending the existing structure. It was ascertained through an RTI reply that the building plan approval was obtained for a commercial building, he said.

A status report submitted by the district authorities also confirmed that the building was built in violation of the approved plan. Appropriate action has been initiated against the owner in this regard, it was submitted by the authorities.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take necessary action against the unauthorised construction and also take legal action against those involved in the violation. The case was adjourned for the filing of the affidavit.