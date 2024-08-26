Port workers to begin indefinite strike from August 28

Operations at VOC Port are likely to be affected as the port workers have planned to start an indefinite strike from August 28 to press their demands including immediate execution of wage hike agreement.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, R. Russel of CITU, Suresh of HMS, Balakrishnan, a Thoothukudi Port Authority Member, Srinivasan of HMS Workers, Shanmugasundari of Anna Thozhir Sangam and P. Kathirvel of INTUC said the government would usually sign the agreement with trade unions once in five years on upwardly revising the salary of Grade 3 and Grade 4 port workers. Even though the new agreement should have come into force from January 1, 2022, the Centre was in no mood to honour the practice even after seven rounds of talks over the past three years, with the Union Ministry of Shipping delaying it.

The berths in revenue-spinning ports and even the entire seaports were being privatised even as no step had been taken to fill up thousands of vacancies in the Department of Shipping and Ports, destroying the hopes of several lakhs of unemployed youth. Adding insult to injury, the Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts were being outsourced and only 20,000 employees were serving in the posts where 3.50 lakh workers had been once employed. Even the outsourced workers were not getting the salary actually promised to them, they said adding that the ‘privatisation fury’ had not spared even the port hospitals across the country.

“Hence, we have decided to start an indefinite strike from August 28 in major ports across India. In VOC Port, Thoothukudi, the entire port operations will come to a grinding halt, as permanent employees, contract workers and private berth workers are expected to participate in the agitation. If the Union Government is really concerned about the loss to be incurred due to this protest, the Ministry of Shipping and Port should accept the genuine demands of the port workers,” they added.

