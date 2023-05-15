May 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Pressing various demands, port workers affiliated to various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Monday.

General Secretary of All India Water Transport Workers Federation T. Narendra Rao, while addressing the protestors, said the new wage settlement talks should be started immediately without any unnecessary conditions and should implement it from January 1, 2022. The unresolved bonus issue should be settled immediately after holding talks with the workers’ representatives. The ongoing sale of the properties of the seaports in the guise of ‘monetization’ should be stopped and bonus arrears should be given from 2020.

Since 33,897 vacancies in harbours across the country have not been filled in the past ten years, all these vacancies should be filled-up with the contract labourers working in these places on temporary basis. Corporate firms should not be allowed to take part in the operations of the port hospitals, he said.

The contributory pension scheme should be scrapped and the old pension scheme reintroduced for those who joined their service after January 1, 2004, said the protestors, who raised slogans to highlight their demands, Mr. Rao said.

“If the Centre refuses to accept these genuine demands, the port workers will start series of agitations nationwide,” he warned.