Port workers begin two-day hunger strike in Thoothukudi

Published - July 25, 2024 09:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Port workings observing a hunger strike in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A two-day hunger strike by port workers affiliated to CITU began here on Thursday.

 The protestors said the Ministry of Shipping and Ports should create without further delay the new salary agreement which should be implemented from January 1, 2022 while the Cabinet should give its nod for the bonus agreement. The old pension scheme should be reintroduced. Vacancies should be filled up by recruiting permanent employees as outsourcing of the port operations and works has only resulted in corruption and ruined the quality.

Services of port canteen workers with 30 years of service should be regularised. Outsourcing of medical treatment to port workers should be abolished and free medical treatment to all port workers ensured. Similar facility should be extended to pensioners also.

President of CITU Port Democratic Employees Union S. Balakrishnan presided over the agitation which was inaugurated by R. Russel, secretary, CITU. Office-bearers of the union - K. Kasi, P. Sivanakaran, M. Muniyasamy and S. Appadurai addressed the protestors.

