Port users thank PM

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement on making Tuticorin Port a container transhipment hub, association secretary J.P. Joe Villavarayar on Monday hoped that it would go a long way in bringing in more maritime development in the region.
In a press release he said various stakeholders formed the association in 2004 with the objective of making the facility a container transhipment hub port. The Prime Minister’s mention that the Union government would take further steps to make VOC Port into a big transhipment hub on the east coast came as a fillip to the industry as stakeholders were severely hit due to the pandemic.
Also, thanking Union Minister of State for Ports Mansukh L.Mandaviya, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and others, Mr. Villavarayar said it was a dream of the port users to see it turned into a container transhipment hub as it had all pre-requisite qualifications.
Further, exporters and importers using the port would also gain tremendously in terms of cost and time as all containers at present were being transhipped at Colombo and the country would save flow of precious foreign exchange as well, the release added.
