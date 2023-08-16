Pope upgrades Our Lady of Assumption Shrine in Kamanaickenpatti as Basilica

August 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Pope Francis has upgraded Our Lady of Assumption Shrine in Kamanaickenpatti near here as Basilica following miracles that happened in the church over the decades.

Bishop of Palayamkottai RC Diocese Most Rev. Antonysamy announced this in the holy mass conducted at the church at the end of the 10-day annual festival on Tuesday.

The annual feast started on August 6 with flag hoisting, and the holy mass and benediction were conducted every day. As the holy mass of the final day was celebrated at the car in the early hours of Tuesday, Most Rev. Antonysamy announced that Pope Francis had upgraded the shrine as Basilica amidst thunderous applause from priests and thousands of devotees, who had converged at Kamanaickenpatti from various parts of southern India. He read the certification of the Pope in Latin and the translated version in Tamil.

To mark this historic occasion, the statue of Our Lady of Assumption was adorned with a new golden crown in the presence of more than 50 priests.

Rev. Fr. Antony Cruz, Rector, Our Lady of Assumption Basilica, thanked the Pope, Cardinal, Arch Bishop, Bishop, priests, nuns and the parishioners for their prayers for achieving this status.