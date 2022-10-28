Poorly-lit Temple City casts shadow on Madurai Corporation

It has been over two months since M. Raj, an autorickshaw driver who lodged a complaint on faulty street lights on Vinayaga Street in K.K. Nagar on Madurai Coporation’s WhatsApp helpline. He is still awaiting the complaint to be redressed.

Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth, in a sweeping statement made on September 27, said that all faulty streetlights would be rectified across 100 wards within a month. In contrast, as many as 1,260 street lights are yet to be redressed as of October 28.

“The street has a hospital, lodge, commercial buildings and houses, and located just 100 meters away from the Corporation office, yet the complaint made on August 17 has fallen on deaf ears,” charged Mr. Raj.

Following suit, CPI (M) councillor of ward 96 N. Vijaya said that she was tired of complaining about the issue in every council meeting.

“At least half of the ward lies in the dark, because they are yet to install lamp posts since it is a newly added ward. The existing street lights are not in great condition since they were installed ages ago,” she said, adding that repairing them does not even last for two days.

Ms. Vijaya is not the only one who receives at least five calls per day from residents complaining of non-functioning streetlights and turning victims to waylaying as a result.

AIADMK councillor K. Shanmugavalli joins the list of councillors who get complaints on faulty streetlights every day. “The ward has many congested areas, including Kamarajapuram and Chinna Kanmoi, where many women feel unsafe in view of dark streets. The delay in workers coming to rectify is frustrating and even if it is repaired, some stop working the same day,” she charged.

The lamp post near S. Alangulam tank at the end of Vivekananda Avenue Main Road has been defunct for more than a year. “Officials of the Corporation and Tangedco invest their energy in playing the blame game instead of repairing it. It was even aired at the public hearing convened by Minister P. Moorthy which again hit a dead-end,” said R. Ravichandran, president, Vivekananda Avenue and V.O.C. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

He added women in his family and neighbourhood take a longer route to avoid the junction which is a house to anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, the residents of the newly wards of 35, 36 and 37 are awaiting brighter LED affixed streetlights. “The purpose of lights is defeated when it burns at such a low degree. Further, 80 poles in many cross streets are devoid of bulbs in ward 36 (Gomathipuram) which has been highlighted to the officials umpteen number of times in the past two years,” lamented D. Raghavan, president, Gomathipuram Residents’ Welfare Association.

A petition submitted by an engineer S. Iyannar from Koodal Nagar to the Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on October 17, comprised a detailed list of 16 prime areas where faulty streetlights and high-mast lights are present. It included faulty high-mast lights at K.K. Nagar Arch and Aavin junction and Koodal Nagar roundabout as well as streets around the bus stand in Arapalayam and Tamukkam Ground among others which are completely in darkness.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that the complaints regarding faulty streetlights have seen a significant decrease in the past month.

“Further, with 98 wards equipped with smart switches and controllers, the control room has an accurate data on how many are burning at a particular time against the total number of streetlights in the area. This helps us to repair the faulty ones on a war footing,” he said and added that to fit smart switches in the remaining two wards is in the pipeline.