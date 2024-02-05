Pooranam Ammal donates another 91-cent land to school education department

February 05, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

U. Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam who had recently donated her 1.52 acre of land for the upgradation of the Madurai East Panchayat Union Middle school as High School at Y.Kodikulam, on Monday donated another 91-cent land to the Chief Education Officer K. Karthika. .

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had bestowed her with a special award on Republic Day in recognition of her gesture of donating the ₹7 crore worth land to the school in memory of her daughter Janani.

She was also honoured by the School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the Tamil Nadu State Parent Teachers Association meeting held in Madurai.

