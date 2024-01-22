Poor widow running from pillar to post to rescue teen daughter from kidnapper

January 22, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A poor widow is running from pillar to post to rescue her teenage daughter from the clutches of a kidnapper who has apparently abducted the girl in the guise of marrying her.

According to the mother of 17-year-old missing girl, a widow, a youth from Koodankulam kidnapped her teenage daughter from her home 10 days ago when the woman, a manual labourer, had gone for work.

“Even after I named the kidnapper in my complaint, the All Women Police Station at Valliyoor refused to receive the complaint. After my appeals, they accepted my complaint and forced me to write a complaint afresh without naming the youth, who has kidnapped my daughter in the guise of marrying her. The All Women Police only registered a ‘girl missing case’ without naming the kidnapper in the case. Even though 10 days have lapsed, no step has been taken by the All Women Police, Valliyoor, to trace and rescue my daughter,” the girl’s mother said.

A relative of another woman, a dowry harassment and domestic violence victim, who had come to the All Women Police Station, Valliyoor, said he had given the complaint elaborating the dowry harassment and the domestic torture his niece had suffered at the hands of her husband, who is working with a leading construction company involved in major projects, including Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and major bridges above sea.

“Even though we’ve attached the photos and videos of the hellish torture my niece had suffered, the Inspector of Police, All Women Police, Valliyoor, has not taken any step to ask the guy to appear for an inquiry. When I asked about it, she was keen on driving me out of the police station with her irritating answers. Without any inquiry, the complaint was closed by the Valliyoor All Women Police and a message in this connection was sent to me. If no action is taken on our petition, we’ve decided to submit the petitions to the Superintendent of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Director General of Police, State Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women seeking action on our complaint and against the Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Valliyoor,” he said.

He also said his niece is prepared start a fast unto death if the All Women Police, Valliyoor refuse to take due action to render justice to her.

The police claimed that steps were being taken to trace the minor girl. “Only after tracing the girl, we can conclude that if she had been kidnapped. If so, the case will be altered accordingly based on the information we can extract from the rescued girl,” they said.