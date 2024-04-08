GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor turnout of police for casting their postal ballot votes in Virudhunagar

April 08, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
A policeman casting his postal ballot in Virudhunagar on Monday.

A policeman casting his postal ballot in Virudhunagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

  A poor turnout of police personnel was reported for casting their postal ballots at the facilitation centre here on Monday. 

Only 132 police personnel from the district cast their votes at the facilitation centre set up at the Collectorate.

Polling officials and agents of candidates were present in large numbers at the District Development Council hall from morning till 5 p.m.

Though some 1,300 police personnel had opted for the postal ballots as they would be on election duty on the polling day on April 19, the police personnel trickled in one by one throughout the day.

Police sources said that most of the police officials and personnel from the district were away at Rajapalayam for the bandobust for the road show where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the evening. 

The police personnel were mobilised in the morning and hence, they could not cast their postal ballots. Similarly, a good number of police personnel were deployed for the temple festival in Virudhunagar. 

A police official said that a request to the District Election Officer would be made to provide similar facilitation centre for the police personnel to cast their postal ballots on some other day.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.