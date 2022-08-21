Poor turnout at special camps to link Aadhaar card with voter ID

A special camp in progress to link Aadhaar card with voter identity card in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Special camps for voters to link the Aadhaar cards with their voter identity cards were held in 1,163 designated locations across the district on Sunday.

According to official sources, around 1.33 lakh forms were received in the special camps held in 2,718 polling stations in the district.

An official said that there are 26,48,821 voters in Madurai district, out of which 2.25 lakh voters have linked their Aadhaar cards with their voter ID, which has also been updated, between August 1 and 21.

“It makes the electoral roll more fair and authenticated. It will help to eliminate duplicate/multiple voting,” he said.

According to the Election Commission of India, voters are requested to come forward voluntarily to link the documents. Voters can also provide 11 other documents other than Aadhaar card such as driving license, PAN card, passport etc using the newly introduced form 6(b), he added.

A booth level officer in a camp at Kannanendhal said that she has only been able to facilitate 200 voters to link their Aadhaar cards with voter ID cards out of the 1,400 voters under her list since August 1.

“I was pinning my hopes on the camp to increase the number, but it turns out that the awareness among the public on the concept and the camp is poor,” she said.

Woes

Every booth-level officer has at least 1,500 voters on their electoral list. Negotiating with the public to prove themselves as genuine booth level officers is a task, feel many.

“Many do not step out of their houses and shoo us away thinking we are there to deceive them or sell products when we go for canvassing. We cannot blame them either as fraudulent activities related to Aadhaar cards are on the rise,” said another officer working at K.K. Nagar.

She noted that a resident – who was familiar with her – still refused to share his Aadhaar card details as he lost ₹80,000 to a fraudster last week. “This is the ground-reality,” said the officer who called for more awareness to be created among the public in this regard.