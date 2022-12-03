Poor supply and high demand jack up price of Jasmine in Dindigul market

December 03, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Come ‘muhurtam’ and monsoon, prices of flowers skyrocket following soaring demand - a kilogram of jasmine sold for as high as ₹5,000 at the flower market here on Saturday.

Even with a small dip in rates, it was sold at ₹4,000 per kg later in the day while traders kept catering to a steady stream of customers. The traders said the price of jasmine was ₹600 to ₹1,000 last week.

Other flowers were also sold at high prices - ‘jaadhi’ malli was sold at ₹1,000 per kg, ‘kanakambaram’ at ₹2,000, ‘Mullai’ ₹1,600, ‘sampangi’ ₹300 and arali ₹150. “Nanthiyavattai,’ which is used to make garlands and bridal decoration, was sold for ₹1,200,” said R. Thangapandi, a jasmine wholesale trader at the market.

He said poor arrival of jasmine from Nilakottai and Usilampatti, the main flower-growing areas, to the market had led to the high prices. “We usually receive more than 80 kg per shop in the market, but now it has slumped to around 15 kg. The cold weather does not augur well for the growth of ‘malli,’ the popular choice among flowers during festivals and auspicious occasions,” said Mr. Thangapandi.

P. Tirukalainesan, a trader, said the prices of flowers are not going to come down anytime soon owing to the ongoing Sabarimnalai season, followed by the auspicious Tamil month of Margazhi. “It is bound to stay high until Pongal,” he added.