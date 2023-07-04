Poor state of PHC building: High Court summons Health Secretary

July 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the dilapidated condition of an upgraded PHC building at R.S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Health Secretary to appear before it through video conference.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy took cognisance of the status report submitted by the Ramanathapuram Principal District Judge who had inspected the building following a court direction. The court directed the Health Secretary to be present through video conference and adjourned the hearing in the case till July 6.

The court perused the photographs and the report submitted by the PDJ and expressed its dissatisfaction over the condition of the building. During the previous hearing, the court after perusing the report had slammed the authorities and observed that a serious attempt had been made to make it appear that the building was in a good condition.

Earlier, while hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Ramanathapuram district the court had directed the PDJ to inspect and file a report after the petitioner complained that the upgraded PHC building was in a dilapidated condition and not maintained properly.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the damaged upgraded PHC building and construct a new building.