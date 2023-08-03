Poor quality cashew, almond and dates seized

August 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Department of Food Safety has seized 11 kg of cashew, almond and dates of inferior quality from a trader in Tirunelveli district.

Following complaints from the public, Food Safety officials led by Designated Food Safety Officer R. Sasi Deepa and Food Safety Officer A.R. Sankaralingam conducted a surprise check in the vehicle of Shaik Mujibur Rahman from Kerala, who was selling the products on Tiruchendur Road in Palayamkottai. Even though the products were packed, there was no mandatory information such as date of packing, expiry date, price etc. printed on them.

“We have seized the products and sent samples for analysis. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken,” said Mr. Sankaralingam.

The public can register their complaints through 94440 42322 about adulterated food, Dr. Sasi Deepa said.

In Thoothukudi district, a team led by Designated Food Safety Officer S. Mariappan conducted a surprise check in a flour mill in Tiruchendur. The team found idli flour in packets with expired FSSI licence number. The officials, who seized 10 kg idli flour, have decided to file a case against the owner of the flour mill for using the expired licence number.

“Even though the flour mill owner had obtained a new FSSI number, he was packing the flour in the packets with the old number. Hence, we have instructed the owner of the flour mill to use the new number,” Dr. Mariappan said.

In Tiruchendur Beach, the officials seized vada, weighing about 10 kg, as the snacks shop owner packed them in newspapers and sold it to his customers. They also seized banned plastic products from another snack shop. They slapped a fine of ₹2,000 each on the three traders.

