Poor planning leaves foreigners disappointed

MADURAI

Many of the excited foreign tourists who visited Alanganallur to watch the famed jallikattu on Friday were disappointed with the poor planning, which forced them to stand in long queues for hours together.

Jallikattu, a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu, has been on the list of must-watch events for many foreign tourists. In Alanganallur, a gallery is specially built for foreigners to watch the sport.

On Friday, around 150 foreign tourists, including those who had registered themselves with the State Tourism Department, came to watch the sport.

Virginia Masciello from Italy said she had come to India for the first time only to watch the sport. “I have heard a lot about this traditional sport and was very excited to watch this sport. But, it was very difficult to stand under the hot sun for more than two hours to enter the gallery,” she said.

Steep Karen from Australia complained that even the gallery was very crowded and that the tourists were not able to have a good view of the arena.

There was no navigation aid or guide to reach toilets and drinking water dispenser in the crowd, said Patrick Vandest from France.