Poor patronage leads to suspension of seven trains from May 1

TTEs want intensified ticket checking on platforms instead of onboard duty

Southern Railway has suspended seven pairs of trains from May 1 due to declining passenger patronage.

Among them is Rameswaram-Kanniyakumari-Rameswaram tri-weekly specials, which have been fully cancelled from May 1 until further advice.

“It looks like people are avoiding public transport due to growing number of COVID-19 cases,” an official said.

For instance, Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas is running with a lot of vacant seats in the last few days, he added.

Although exodus of migrant labourers is less this time, there is still a steady flow in number of outside workforce returning to their homes by trains. “They are worried about growing speculation over imposition of a stricter lockdown in the State in May,” a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) said.

Meanwhile, a section of TTEs wants the railway administration to intensify ticket checking on platforms so that the number of personnel on onboard duty can be brought down.

“In the last few weeks, at least 10 of our colleagues have been infected with COVID-19 after they continued to travel in trains,” the TTE said.

Instead, of putting them to risk of contracting infection, the administration can intensify ticket-checking and allow only genuine passengers to enter platforms and trains.

“If this is done, only three TTEs will be travelling in trains to assist passengers. Only those who are young and do not have co-morbidities should be allotted onboard duty,” he added.

This practice has come into force in Maharashtra and in Thiruvananthapuram division of Kerala and other divisions in Southern Railway, including Madurai, can implement it as a precautionary measure.

“In Western Railway, only two TTEs are allowed in trains as intensified ticket checking is done on platforms and only genuine passengers are allowed,” one of them said.

According to an official here, the railway division has not received any such orders from the zonal headquarters. Besides, the pandemic situation in the State is still not worse.

“We are taking ample precautions in handling our staff. They have been provided with masks. We are also providing them with sanitiser bottles and face shields,” the official said.

Besides, three of the TTEs who were identified as having co-morbidities have not been given even platform duties.

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union has urged the Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, to provide station duty for women TTEs and those above 55 with co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, checking of passengers, especially those coming from other States, for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 is being carried out by health officials at all railway stations.

The officials will also look for e-registration from passengers coming from other States.