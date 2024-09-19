GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poor parents can handover new-born babies to Social Welfare dept., says Minister

Published - September 19, 2024 07:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan flags off the awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan flags off the awareness rally in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Parents of new-born babies or children, who cannot raise them due to poverty or other reasons can hand over them to the Department of Social Welfare instead of abandoning them, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Thursday, after flagging off the girl children protection rally and awareness campaign vehicle along with Collector K. Elambahavath, Ms. Geetha said the Departments of Social Welfare, Police and Education, among others, were organising awareness events in schools and colleges to educate girls on protecting themselves from all kinds of harassment. Moreover, the students were being informed about the government welfare schemes besides sensitising them about the importance of personal hygiene, nutritious meal, gender issues, helpline numbers and sexual abuse.

“Parents should treat the girl children equally and give importance to their education and career advancement. If poverty or other reasons become a stumbling block in raising the babies, they should handover the babies or the children to government hospitals, child protection unit or government-approved homes where they will be taken care of. The Department of Social Welfare will take care of their needs including education. If the childless couple come forward to adopt these babies through proper channel, the babies will given for adoption,” said Ms. Geetha.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, M. Prabhu was present.

