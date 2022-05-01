Poor maintenance persists at Periyar bus stand

It was thrown open for public use after renovation only four months back

There is no end to inconveniences faced by passengers at the Periyar bus stand which was renovated under Smart Cities Mission project and was thrown open for public use barely four months back.

According to an official at the bus stand, 400 buses are being operated from here every day while 100 buses pass through the bus stand. These buses make about 3,000 trips in all.

However, the toilet and urinal facilities located on the premises are not adequate for the huge volume of passenger traffic - over 1 lakh commuters use the bus stand every day. Due to poor maintenance of the 11 urinals each for men and women, stench emanates from them despite provision of a decent water facility.

Of the four toilet complexes in the terminus, only two are open and the remaining two are closed due to damages caused after inauguration. Passengers using platforms 3 and 4 are forced to use toilet facilities on platform 1 and 2.

A pregnant woman waiting to take a connecting bus to Theni in Arapalayam said, “Despite good water facility, the restrooms are not clean. The onus also falls on the public who do not use the toilets in a responsible manner.”

A few metres away from the entrance to the restrooms is the drinking water facility. Invariably only passengers who carry their own bottles refrain from using the two chained tumblers. There are no wash basins anywhere on the premises.

Plight of staff

“We take rest for 5 to 10 minutes in between trips. But, in that time, we cannot use the toilet in peace as there is always a crowd there,” a bus conductor said. Another conductor complained that the western-type toilet and two doors inside the men’s toilet complex remain broken for quite some time.

Further, he said that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) staff are deprived of a staff room and a separate restroom which were available in the old bus stand.

In the absence of a staff room, the staff have no choice but to stand on the platform and have their meals in between trips.

An official at the bus stand said a few staff use the nearby TNSTC depot (old Thiruvalluvar bus stand) which leads to delay in taking the bus in time.