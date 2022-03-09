Poor maintenance of water troughs leaves monkeys thirsty

A monkey sits on an empty water trough at the cave temple in Tirupparankundram. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

As people gear up to battle the onset of summer heat, animals are often left to fend for themselves for water. Behind the hills of Thiruparankundram temple, along the Girivalam route, about 12 concrete water troughs were constructed around seven years back, mainly for the benefit of the monkeys.

Except during the rains, for the past five years, these troughs have remained bone-dry and some were even filled with garbage in recent times.

The local people complain that the workers assigned to maintain the troughs were negligent.

Munusu Senthil, a resident, said that as nearby water sources dwindle during summers, these troughs were constructed to benefit the animals.

Around a thousand monkeys come here to quench their thirst. But, now they have no choice but to resort to the water taps inside the Eco Park situated at the backside of the Thiruparankundram hillock or water puddles formed near common taps meant for public and devotees around the area, he added.

R.P. Murugan, a volunteer from the area said, “Summer is going to be very hard on these animals. It is our duty to help these poor animals during the unforgiving heat. Apart from monkeys, even white peacocks, squirrels and sparrows are aregular visitors.”

The volunteers and the local people have urged the authorities to take steps for rejuvenating the water troughs so that the animals can quench their thirst.