Poor condition of TNSTC buses poses threat to safety of passengers

Broken seats, rusted window panes, leaking roofs, unclean and damaged floors -threse are a common sight on TNSTC buses in Madurai district. The buses pose a threat to safety of passengers who want the government to replace them with new ones.

K. Moovendiran of Chekkanoorani who uses city buses to commute to work says these buses are unsafe. There is vibration when the bus moves and causes fear among passengers.

Narrating an ordeal he went through, he said that once it was raining when he was on his way to work. Due to the leaking roof, he was totally drenched. The TNSTC authorities do not take steps to repair the buses. In most of the buses, the floor remains damaged. These buses should be replaced with new ones immediately, he says.

Another passenger, M. Nithish of Simmakkal, complains about the damaged footboards, poles and grab handles in buses. People slip and hurt themselves, he says and urges the authorities to ensure that the buses are maintained properly.

Speaking on anonymity, some of the TNSTC bus drivers and conductors say most of the buses are in a damaged condition. Though this was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no proper steps are being taken. Like patchwork being done on damaged roads, the same is being followed on damaged buses, they say.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) says there are more than 650 TNSTC buses plying in Madurai under various categories. R. Lenin of its Madurai Urban District Committee says the TNSTC has neither increased the fleet nor introduced new routes in the city which should have been done taking into account the increase in population. Most of the buses are in a bad shape as they are being operated beyond the permissible years.

Moreover, TNSTC is understaffed. The total number of trips a bus takes on a day has been reduced. So, passengers have to wait for long only to board a jam-packed bus. Additional buses and routes should be introduced to serve the public in a better way, Mr. Lenin says.

It must be noted that Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, while inaugurating an air-conditioned resting hall for TNSTC drivers and conductors at a bus depot in May, said steps were being taken to procure additional buses that include BS-VI buses and electric vehicles.

