Poor condition of road used for diversion of traffic choking vehicular movement near Palam Station Road

It has been more than four months since Madurai city traffic police started diverting vehicles coming from Sellur and New Palam through the E2E2 Road from Palam Station Road to go to Alagarkoil Road and New Natham Road.

Initially, it was said that the diversion would be for six months to facilitate the construction of a flyover on Alagarkoil Road between Tamukkam and Goripalayam junction.

However, with the present pace of work, the diversion is likely to take much more time than anticipated.

But, it is the road users who are bearing the brunt of vying with all types of vehicles, bit and small, on the E2E2 Road which has been found wanting in more than one ways.

Firstly, it is not wide enough for taking such a huge number of vehicles, though it is one way traffic on this road Secondly, the road was not properly strengthened before diversion of traffic to make it good enough for a bus route.

Thirdly, the road was not made safer for the Pandalgudi channel runs closer.

Piling-up of vehicles on Palam Station Road junction has become a routine as the drivers of buses and trucks struggle to negotiate an awkward left-turn to E2E2 Road.

“The junction should have been improved before the diversion was done,” said an officer of City Traffic Police.

All that the Corporation had done was patch work here and there. “But, the Department of Highways should have fully relaid the road because the diversion was necessitated only because of their work at Goripalayam junction,” the officer said.

As of now, this diversion is the only viable option available for the police.

“The other option at hand is diversion of vehicles through Kulamangalam Road, Sellur 60 Feet Road for reaching New Natham Road and Alagarkoil Road. But, the 60 Feet Road has been relaid after digging up the entire stretch for underground drainage work. Moreover, the entrance of Kulamangalam Road has been dug up badly to drain rain water from Sellur into the Vaigai river,” the officer said.

The recent rain exposed the poor quality of the E2E2 Road which got battered due to wet condition.

“So much so that numerous deep and wide potholes on other end of the E2E2 Road slowed down the traffic. Vehicles, especially autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers, with smaller wheels suffered a lot to cross some 100 metres. This, in turn, led to added to piling-up of vehicles up to Palam Station Road,” the police complained.

The manholes of underground drainage on this diverted roads are another irritants for the vehicle users.

A police officer advised vehicle users to take circuitous route through Goripalayam junction, Tiruvalluvar statue junction, Gandhi Museum to reach Alagarkoil Road and New Natham Road to avoid the vehicular congestion.

With more rains predicted in the days to come, the situation is only going to become worse, the police fear. Till then, vehicles from Palam Station Road should be allowed to go through Goripalayam junction to reach Tiruvalluvar statue to avoid further chocking of city traffic.