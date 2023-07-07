Poor condition of Madurai-Tiruchi highway irks vehicle users

July 07, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Vehicle users of Madurai-Tiruchi highway near Therkkutheru are annoyed over the innumerable potholes on the four-way road. The potholes cause tense moments for drivers.

“This problem is more accentuated between Othakadai and Therkkutheru,” said a retired TNEB officer, M. Sundararaj.

Having seen the trouble faced by bus drivers who try to manoeuvre the craters on the wider carriage way, Mr. Sundararaj has sought the intervention of the Madurai district administration. “I have submitted a petition to the Collector seeking to fill up the potholes to make it safer for road users,” he added.

He said that the road being a national highway, vehicles ply at a higher speed of 80 kmph to 100 kmph. The car drivers are caught unaware when a crater appears on the middle of the carriage way.

In some places, the potholes are located so close that vehicles cannot escape without the wheels falling into the craters. “Despite the vehicle-users shelling a higher toll fee, the road has been left in a perilous condition, he complained.

Meanwhile students of an Arts and Science College near Othakadai feel that the road is not safe for their daily travel.

Many students who commute to the college by motorbike are forced to to apply sudden brakes to avoid hitting the potholes.

“Otherwise, we need to suddenly swerve the bikes to our right side into the main carriage way which poses danger of being hit by speeding cars,” said a third year student.

Stating that the condition of the road has remained poor for nearly one year, a student, P. Ranjith Kumar said that the road should be made pothole-free to prevent accidents at the earliest.

Meanwhile, an official of National Highways Authority of India, Tiruchi, said that works for temporary filling up of potholes is underway on Tiruchi-Madurai stretch of highway.

Stating that the overlaying of the four-way highway was taken up in 2018, the official said that the work for milling following re-laying of the road would commence very soon.