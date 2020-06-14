Poor catch, say fishermen on return to shore

RAMESWARAM

After nearly three months of fishing ban period and the COVID-19 lockdown, the fishermen who ventured into sea for fishing on Saturday and returned on Sunday, claimed that the catch was moderate and not exciting as it used to be.

Attributing climate change and lesser working hours in the sea, fishermen association leader Jesu Raja said that the factors against the fishermen had resulted in very little catch this season.

Though the governments had announced June 1 for fishing, the fishermen in this region decided to venture into the sea only in mid-June as they wanted time to repair their boats and also prepare for the fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The catch, according to the fishermen, was far lower than the earlier seasons. “Usually, after the annual fishing ban period of two months, when we venture into the sea, each fisherman would return with at least 400 to 500 kilograms of fish and prawns. This time, we could get only 150 to 200 kgs,” said Antony, a fisherman. Moreover, the climate change too had played a spoilsport for them, he added.

Another fisherman pointed out that they would normally set off into the sea for more than a day or two, while this time, they returned within 20 hours. Hence, the catch was not as expected. A fisheries department official said that the physical distancing was adhered to by the fishermen at the market place and those who returned to the shore were directed to wear face masks.