Pony hacked to death in Tirunelveli

June 30, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Unidentified persons hacked to death a pony even as it had been kept in a cowshed in Tirunelveli Town on Thursday night.

When one of his ponies could not walk properly due to an injury in the hoof, Dhanushkodi of Thaeneerkulam near Thatchanallur on the city outskirts had brought the animal to Tirunelveli Town on Thursday to fix horseshoe.

As he could not fix the horseshoe on Thursday, he, who planned to complete the work on Friday, left the pony in the cowshed of his relative on Palani Street in Tirunelveli Town and returned home.

Unidentified persons, who entered the cowshed on Thursday night, hacked the pony, which suffered multiple grievous cut injuries. As the passers-by saw on Friday morning the domestic animal battling for life, they alerted the owner, who rushed his pet to Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti. However, the animal, which had suffered a deep cut injury in the abdomen, died on the way to the VC and RI.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Dhanushkodi, the Tirunelveli Town police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the murderers.

