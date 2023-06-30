ADVERTISEMENT

Pony hacked to death in Tirunelveli

June 30, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons hacked to death a pony even as it had been kept in a cowshed in Tirunelveli Town on Thursday night.

When one of his ponies could not walk properly due to an injury in the hoof, Dhanushkodi of Thaeneerkulam near Thatchanallur on the city outskirts had brought the animal to Tirunelveli Town on Thursday to fix horseshoe.

As he could not fix the horseshoe on Thursday, he, who planned to complete the work on Friday, left the pony in the cowshed of his relative on Palani Street in Tirunelveli Town and returned home.

Unidentified persons, who entered the cowshed on Thursday night, hacked the pony, which suffered multiple grievous cut injuries. As the passers-by saw on Friday morning the domestic animal battling for life, they alerted the owner, who rushed his pet to Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti. However, the animal, which had suffered a deep cut injury in the abdomen, died on the way to the VC and RI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint from Mr. Dhanushkodi, the Tirunelveli Town police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the murderers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US