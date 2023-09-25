Ponnankurichi drinking water scheme revamped

September 25, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Eleven coastal village panchayats of Radhapuram Assembly constituency, which receive meagre drinking water now under an erratic drinking water scheme, are expected to get sufficient supply from January.

The problem started when the State government implemented a drinking water project with tsunami relief fund for the benefit of coastal hamlets in Radhapuram segment by drawing water from the Tamirabharani at Ponnankurichi near Srivaikundam. The main pipeline carrying drinking water to the fishermen of the hamlets was allegedly damaged by locals at Kaalvaai village to draw water for themselves. Consequently, the hamlets, which were struggling with saline groundwater, had to content with the small quantity of water supplied under the scheme.

To make things worse, the poor quality of pipes used in the project led to frequent bursts at several places leading to massive leakages. Hence, a new plan was drawn for laying pipes of superior quality, bypassing Kaalvaai village, to ensure that all the water pumped from Ponnankurichi reached the coastal villages.

“The special pipes for the project has been laid for a distance of 1 km and we have to cover the remaining 7 km [for bypassing Kaalvaai village]. We are about to receive the pipes before September 30 and, hence, we will complete the project by December so as to make it operational from January,” said Speaker M. Appavu, who represents Radhapuram Assembly constituency, at a review meeting held here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Local Administration K.N. Nehru.

Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said deep borewells were being sunk in places where drinking water supply was not up to the mark and leakages were being plugged to improve the quantity of water being supplied to residents.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj appealed to the Minister and senior officials of TWAD Board to explore the possibiliy of improving drinking water supply to the northern part of Thoothukudi district that comprised coastal hamlets without any credible source of water.

“We are certainly in need of a new drinking water scheme to feed the northern parts of Thoothukudi district,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said the commissioning of the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme had immensely improved drinking water supply to residents. “Once the Murappanaadu drinking water scheme, which is being implemented on an outlay of ₹40 crore is completed, we can ensure 24 x 7 supply to residents living within the Corporation.,”

Thanking the State government for sanctioning the SCADA system for streamlining drinking water supply in the coastal town of Thoothukudi, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said the urban civic body had introduced on a trial basis 24 X 7 supply of drinking water in a ward. “Though we are facing problems in drawing water from the Tamirabharani due to thin flow of the river, we have streamlined the supply to residents so that there is no short supply in any part of the Corporation.”

When the heads of a few town panchayats narrated the problems they were encountering in sustaining the drinking water supply, Secretary, Local Administration, Karthikeyan asked TWAD Board officials to visit the places and submit a report on the steps taken to augment supply.

“If leakages or broken down pumps are the reasons behind the dwindled drinking water supply, it should be addressed immediately and the compliance report sent to me within a week,” Mr. Karthikeyan added.

After Mr. Appavu and MLAs T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar of Vasudevanallur and Palani Nadar of Tenkasi pointed out that the commissioner posts of most of the municipalities and Executive Officer of the town panchayats were lying vacant, Mr. Nehru asked Mr. Karthikeyan to look into the issue immediately.

The MLAs complained that the officials in-charge of the vital posts could not give their attention to problems of the civic bodies, especially complaints pertaining to drinking water supply.

After the end of the review meeting, Mr. Nehru, accompanied by Mr. Appavu, Dr. Karthikeyan and officials, visited Singikulam, where a water treatment plant is coming up to supply drinking water to 831 rural habitations.