Students should take credit for A grade: Minister

Higher Education Minister Ponmudi said the students of the Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, should take the credit for the “A” grade accreditation by NAAC in cycle III here on Thursday.

He said that the accreditation reflected the performance of students though the institution has a VC, Pro-Chancellor, Chancellor, among others. The students should take the credit, he said amidst applause.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had enhanced the admission strength of students by 25 % this academic year. The objective was to ensure that no eligible student was turned away. The government cleared opening of 21 new arts and science colleges (10 from the Higher Education Department, 10 from the HR&CE department and 1 from the Cooperative Department). The Gross Enrolment Ratio showed that Tamil Nadu was far ahead of the national average.

While the government was keen to build infrastructure, the students and the academicians should utilise the opportunities and give back to the society, he said and added that the CM had proposed to build not only educational institutions but also state-of-the-art libraries as well. The government had earmarked ₹ 70 crore for the construction of Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi library in Madurai. He hoped it would be useful to the research students. The services and contributions of Mother Teresa was phenomenal that every one should follow her and give back to the society.