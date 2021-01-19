Sevvai Pongal celebrated

SIVAGANGA

19 January 2021 22:17 IST

A large number of women participated in the ‘Sevvai Pongal’ celebrations at Sri Kannudaya Nayaki Amman Temple on Tuesday.

The ‘Nagarathaars,’ who lived in different parts of Tamil Nadu and overseas, used to celebrate the first Tuesday after the Pongal festival at the temple here from time immemorial.

The participants, who came here from far and wide, had to register their names to offer Pongal on the temple premises.

Advertising

Advertising

The lucky person, drawn by a lot, would have the privilege to be the first on the row. This year, the organisers said, 917 persons participated in the Sevvai Pongal. ‘It was a great occasion. I don’t want to miss the opportunity,’ said Kannamai, a participant from Nattarasankottai, who lives in Chennai.

The organisers said that the family of Chokkalingam was the lucky winner this year. About 400 people used to participate till 15 years ago. However, with the number of people evincing interest increasing year after year, the number of participants was going close to 1,000, they added.