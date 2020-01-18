Pongal weekend sees rush at Meenakshi temple

MADURAI

Crowds at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple have been swelling since Pongal, with pilgrims from Sabarimala and Melmaruvathur, domestic and foreign tourists and devotees visiting the temple during the weekend.

An official from the temple says that the footfall since Pongal is estimated to be around 30,000 while the average number of visitors is between 12,000 and 15,000.

“Foreign tourists particularly choose to visit Madurai during the harvest festival because they not only get to see the temples but also have visits to villages,” he says.

Tour guide N. Ravichandran says that during pongal time, foreigners get to experience a festival- making it a packaged tour. Apart from the visit to the temple, they also taken to villages to witness the boiling over of the pongal pot over a traditional stove.

“The temple is usually the final touch. Small groups of tourists often come back to the temple after a first visit because they are astounded by the architecture and wish to learn about the place in a detailed manner,” he says.

Apart from foreign tourists, a sizeable number of Sabarimala devotees who have finished their darshan at the temple in Kerala, later visited Courtallam and eventually made their way to Madurai, have also been visiting the temple during this time.

L. Annappal from Kuppam in Chittoor district says that most devotees who visit ‘Makarajyothi darshan' usually complete a short temple trip before returning. “We enter through Coimbatore and eventually end by going to Palani and back to our homes. It becomes like a tour for us,” he said.

K. Mususamy from Kurnool said that though there is enough pavement space in and around the temple, it would be useful if there are benches to rest.