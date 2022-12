Pongal special trains for southern districts

December 28, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Southern Railway will run special fare special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the Pongal season.

According to a railway statement, Train No.06021 Tambaram — Tirunelveli Pongal Special will leave Tambaram at 9 p.m. on January 12, 2023 (Thursday) and reach Tirunelveli at 9 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06022 Tirunelveli — Chennai Egmore Pongal Special will leave Tirunelveli at 1 p.m. on January 13 (Friday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.20 a.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Arupukottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Vridhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu. Trian No. 06022 will also stop at Tambaram and Mambalam.

Train No. 06041 Tambaram — Nagercoil Superfast Pongal Special will leave Tambaram at 7.30 p.m. on January 13 and reach Nagercoil at 7.10 a.m., the next day. Train No.06042 Nagercoil — Tambaram Pongal Special will leave Nagercoil at 5.10 p.m. on January 16 (Monday) and reach Tambaram at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.

Train No. 06044 Kochuveli — Tambaram Special will leave Kochuveli at 11.40 a.m. on January 17 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 6.20 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06043 Tambaram — Kochuveli Special will leave Tambaram at 10.30 a.m. on January 18 and reach Kochuveli at 3.20 a.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at Trivandrum, Kulithurai, Nagercoil Town, Valliyur, Tirunelveli, kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Arupukottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Train No. 06057 Tambaram — Tirunelveli Pongal Special will leave Tambaram at 10.30 p.m. on January 16 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 9 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction Train No. 06058 Tirunelveli — Tambaram Pongal Special will leave Tiruneveli at 10.30 p.m. on January 17 and reach Tambaram at 9.20 a.m. the next day.

Reservation for these trains begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday.