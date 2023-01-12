ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal special train between Tambaram and Tirunelveli

January 12, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal festive season, the Southern Railway would run superfast special train between Tambaram and Tirunelveli.

A railway statement said that Train No. 06049 Tambaram – Tirunelveli special will leave Tambaram at 10.20 p.m. on January 14 (Saturday) and reach Tirunelveli at 9 a.m. the next day.

In return direction Train No. 06050 Tirunelveli – Tambaram special will leave Tirunelveli at 5.50 p.,m. on January 18 (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at 4.10 a.m. the next day.

The trains would have 2- AC three tier coaches, 13 sleeper class coaches, 6- general second class coaches and 2- luggage-cum-brake vans. These trains will halt at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Advance reservation for the above special will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

