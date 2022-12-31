Pongal gift hampers to be distributed from January 9

December 31, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers from the State government for ration card holders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps in Dindigul district would begin on January 9, said Collector S. Visakan on Saturday.

The hamper would have one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugarcane and ₹1,000 in cash, stated a press release. To streamline the distribution, tokens will be issued to the beneficiaries between January 3 and 8 in their respective fair price shops. The tokens will bear details of the date and time of collection at the shop. A staggered system has been devised to avoid confusion and overcrowding at the shops. As many as 200 families in rural areas and 200 to 250 families in urban areas will receive the hampers from each shop every day.

In case of grievance regarding the Pongal gift hampers, people can contact the control room at the Collectorate on 0451 2460097 or toll-free numbers 1967 and 1800-425-5901. The Collector has appealed to the people to collect the tokens on time and cooperate in smooth distribution of the gifts.