Pongal gift hampers distributed to tribal people

January 13, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Thursday distributed Pongal gift hampers and ₹1,000 each to tribal people residing in Doddappanaickanur and Mokkathanparai panchayats under Usilampatti and Sedapatti Panchayat Unions respectively.

According to a press release, there are 53 tribal families residing in.

The measures taken by the district administration to improve the livelihood of the 53 tribal families living in Kurinji Nagar area of Doddappanaickanur panchayat comprise issuance of house site pattas to 62 persons, monthly stipend of ₹1,000 for 22 persons, ration cards for 53 people while 48 people have been issued birth certificates, Aadhaar and voter ID cards etc.

Catering to their long-pending demand for electricity, 27 tribal houses were given electricity connections, with a special fund of the State, added the release.

Further, loans have been provided to enable them to buy goats and cows to enhance their livelihood. In addition, the setting up of a herbal garden in the area is under way.

The Collector also presided over a camp held by the School Education Department to identify school dropouts in Mokkathanparai panchayat.

Through which, eight school dropouts were identified and plans are afoot to re-enroll them in the nearby Primary and Higher Secondary Schools. The students received textbooks and other study materials.

According to officials, 27 dropouts have been identified here so far and steps taken to continue their education.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Usilampatti, M.Sankaralingam, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer K. Kotoor Samy, Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika and others were present.