ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal gift hampers distributed to differently abled people

January 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Chinmaya Seva Trust, Madurai, distributed Pongal gift hampers to differently abled people and others on Saturday.

According to a press release, about 150 people, including conservancy workers from Kochadai, received the gift hampers from Swami Sivayogananda. It contained rice, jaggery, dal, ghee and sugarcane and other essential items.

The Swamiji in his address, insisted on daily prayers to the Almighty with faith. He said, “Chanting His name would remove darkness within each and every individual. To negate the negative thoughts in our minds, and to help each other at times of need is our responsibility.”

Philanthropist T.G. Srinivasan was the chief guest. The beneficiaries were served lunch. Secretary R. Krishnamoorthy presided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US