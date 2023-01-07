Pongal gift hampers distributed to differently abled people

January 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The members of the Chinmaya Seva Trust, Madurai, distributed Pongal gift hampers to differently abled people and others on Saturday.

According to a press release, about 150 people, including conservancy workers from Kochadai, received the gift hampers from Swami Sivayogananda. It contained rice, jaggery, dal, ghee and sugarcane and other essential items.

The Swamiji in his address, insisted on daily prayers to the Almighty with faith. He said, “Chanting His name would remove darkness within each and every individual. To negate the negative thoughts in our minds, and to help each other at times of need is our responsibility.”

Philanthropist T.G. Srinivasan was the chief guest. The beneficiaries were served lunch. Secretary R. Krishnamoorthy presided.