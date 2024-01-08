Pongal gift hamper: HC rejects request of petitioner for distribution of jaggery instead of sugar

January 08, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday rejected the request of a petitioner who sought a direction to the State government to distribute jaggery instead of sugar to ration card holders as part of the 2024 Pongal Gift Hamper.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan of Thanjavur district who sought a direction to the State to distribute jaggery instead of sugar to ration card holders. He also sought a direction to the State to provide Pongal Gift Hamper that included two sugarcane, 1 kg of jaggery, two coconuts, two betel leaves, 50 gm cashews and 10 m cardamom. He said the government should distribute the Pongal cash gift of ₹.1,000 through the bank account of the ration card holders instead of ration shops.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar observed that, at this juncture, the court cannot consider the request of the petitioner regarding distribution of jaggery instead of sugar since the petitioner had approached the court in the last hour.

The State submitted that the entire distribution had been finalised and at this juncture, if any direction was to be passed by the court to the authorities, it was practically impossible to procure jaggery and distribute it to the public. Further, the State submitted that many ration card holders may not have bank accounts and the amount cannot be paid through the bank account. This year the government had taken a decision to distribute the amount by cash.

Since the petitioner approached the court in the last hour, the court said that if possible, the authorities can consider the request of the petitioner with regard to the payment of money in the bank account, if the ration card holders opt for it. A decision on the same can be taken on or before January 11.

If there was any difficulty to consider the request of the petitioner at present, the government can consider the request of the petitioner in future and collect details and particulars in this regard, the court said and disposed of the petition.