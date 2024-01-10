GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pongal gift hamper distribution begins in Theni

January 10, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THENI 

The Hindu Bureau

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers to ration cardholders was formally inaugurated in Theni on Wednesday.  

Minister of Rural Development I. Periyasamy inaugurated the distribution at Genguvarpatti municipality in the district. Following the inauguration, the distribution of the gift hampers worth ₹ 47.34crore through 517 ration shops would continue for three days.  

The gift hampers consisting of one kg rice, one kg sugar, one sugarcane and a cash amount of ₹ 1000 would benefit 4,26,971 eligible cardholders.  

The recent global investors meet which was concluded recently attracted about ₹ 6 lakh crore investments in industries and this would improve the employment opportunities for youngsters from Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi in the field of Information Technology, said Mr. Periyasamy. 

About ₹ 2,755crore loan has been disbursed to women self-help groups in the State in about two years, he added.

