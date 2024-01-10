ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal gift hamper distribution begins in Ramanathapuram

January 10, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The hamper includes 1 kg each of rice and sugar, a sugarcane and a dhoti and sari; the Ramanathapuram Collector said 4,00,165 families in the district were eligible for the hamper

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B Vishnu Chandran distributing the Pongal gift hamper to eligible beneficiaries in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers to over 4 lakh ration card holders in Ramanathapuram district, began on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

ALSO READ
Around 37 lakh more rice-drawing ration cardholders to get ₹1,000 for Pongal

Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, formally inaugurated the distribution of one kg of rice, one kg of sugar, one sugarcane, one dhothi and saris as well as a cash amount of ₹1,000, at the Ramanathapuram Town ration shop 6, in the presence of Paramakudi MLA, S. Murugesan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that a total of 4,00,165 families including 3.57 lakh rice ration card holders, 39,713 AAY ration card holders, 1,177 old age pensioners, 62 ANP ration card holders 1,235 police ration card holders and 456 family card holders from the Sri Lankan rehabilitation camp, were eligible for the gift hampers.

The distribution will be done through 783 ration shops.

District Revenue Officer, R. Govindarajalu, Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairperson, R.K. Karmegam, Deputy Registrar, Govindarajan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gopy and District Supply Officer, Narayanan, were among those who were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US