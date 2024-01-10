Pongal gift hamper distribution begins in Ramanathapuram

January 10, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers to over 4 lakh ration card holders in Ramanathapuram district, began on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, formally inaugurated the distribution of one kg of rice, one kg of sugar, one sugarcane, one dhothi and saris as well as a cash amount of ₹1,000, at the Ramanathapuram Town ration shop 6, in the presence of Paramakudi MLA, S. Murugesan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that a total of 4,00,165 families including 3.57 lakh rice ration card holders, 39,713 AAY ration card holders, 1,177 old age pensioners, 62 ANP ration card holders 1,235 police ration card holders and 456 family card holders from the Sri Lankan rehabilitation camp, were eligible for the gift hampers.

The distribution will be done through 783 ration shops.

District Revenue Officer, R. Govindarajalu, Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairperson, R.K. Karmegam, Deputy Registrar, Govindarajan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gopy and District Supply Officer, Narayanan, were among those who were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.