Pongal gift hamper distribution begins in Ramanathapuram

The hamper includes 1 kg each of rice and sugar, a sugarcane and a dhoti and sari; the Ramanathapuram Collector said 4,00,165 families in the district were eligible for the hamper

January 10, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B Vishnu Chandran distributing the Pongal gift hamper to eligible beneficiaries in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Collector B Vishnu Chandran distributing the Pongal gift hamper to eligible beneficiaries in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers to over 4 lakh ration card holders in Ramanathapuram district, began on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, formally inaugurated the distribution of one kg of rice, one kg of sugar, one sugarcane, one dhothi and saris as well as a cash amount of ₹1,000, at the Ramanathapuram Town ration shop 6, in the presence of Paramakudi MLA, S. Murugesan.

The Collector said that a total of 4,00,165 families including 3.57 lakh rice ration card holders, 39,713 AAY ration card holders, 1,177 old age pensioners, 62 ANP ration card holders 1,235 police ration card holders and 456 family card holders from the Sri Lankan rehabilitation camp, were eligible for the gift hampers.

The distribution will be done through 783 ration shops.

District Revenue Officer, R. Govindarajalu, Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairperson, R.K. Karmegam, Deputy Registrar, Govindarajan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gopy and District Supply Officer, Narayanan, were among those who were present on the occasion.

