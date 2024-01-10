ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal gift hamper distribution begins in Madurai

January 10, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Family card beneficiaries line up to collect Pongal gift hampers at Ramavarma Nagar in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers to about nine lakh ration card holders started in Madurai on Wednesday.  

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy along with District Collector M. S. Sangeetha formally inaugurated the distribution at a ration shop in Chatrapatti village. Each card holder would get one kg of rice, one kg of sugar, one sugarcane and a cash amount of ₹1,000 through 1,389 ration shops in the district. 

An official said, about 30% of the ration cards were given the hampers on the first day, while the remaining card holders would be given in the next three days.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the norms in giving the gift hampers were changed by the State government to include all rice card holders, people who were left out and did not get the token from the ration shops will get the gift hampers on January 13 and 14,” an official said. 

A. Arumugam, a resident of ward 14, said the ration shop in their locality would be distributing gift hampers to around 200 persons who had received the tokens on the first day.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US