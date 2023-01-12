ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal celebrations held

January 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Students and staff celebrate Samathuva Pongal at Government School of Nursing in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Pongal celebrations are being organised in schools, colleges and government offices as the festival falls on Sunday.

 District Collector V. Vishnu participated in the celebrations organised at the Emergency Care and Rescue Centre at Kandigaiperi in Tirunelveli Town, which is meant for rehabilitation of rescued mentally ill people.

 “After rehabilitation, we’ve reunited 210 persons with their families,” said Mr. Vishnu, who gave away new clothes to 25 inmates of Emergency Care and Rescue Centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 The Collector informed that steps were being taken to make the Emergency Care and Rescue Centre into a 60-bedded facility and give vocational training to the rehabilitated persons.

 Mr. Vishnu also appealed to the public not to burn old items during ‘Bhogi’ festival as it would pollute the environment.

 In the Pongal celebrations organised at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s regional office here, Commissioner-I Vikas Kumar, Commissioner II Sachin Shetty and Deputy Commissioner Kumaravel, and all officers of EPFO participated.

 In the celebrations held at TDMNS College, Kallikulam, president of Dakshnimara Nadar Sangam and renowned industrialist Kalidas participated. Cultural events were also organised as part of the celebrations.

 Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj has asked the heads of all local bodies to celebrate Pongal in their headquarters on Friday (January 13) after conducting mass cleaning operations in the areas under their jurisdiction.

 Besides honouring winners of sports events organised in this connection, sanitary workers, pump operators and other workers of the local bodies should also be honoured appropriately, Dr. Senthil Raj said.

 In Thoothukudi, employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited celebrated Pongal in the General Manager’s Office while the students of Government Nursing College celebrated it on their college premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US