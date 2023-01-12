Pongal celebrations held

January 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Pongal celebrations are being organised in schools, colleges and government offices as the festival falls on Sunday.

District Collector V. Vishnu participated in the celebrations organised at the Emergency Care and Rescue Centre at Kandigaiperi in Tirunelveli Town, which is meant for rehabilitation of rescued mentally ill people.

“After rehabilitation, we’ve reunited 210 persons with their families,” said Mr. Vishnu, who gave away new clothes to 25 inmates of Emergency Care and Rescue Centre.

The Collector informed that steps were being taken to make the Emergency Care and Rescue Centre into a 60-bedded facility and give vocational training to the rehabilitated persons.

Mr. Vishnu also appealed to the public not to burn old items during ‘Bhogi’ festival as it would pollute the environment.

In the Pongal celebrations organised at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s regional office here, Commissioner-I Vikas Kumar, Commissioner II Sachin Shetty and Deputy Commissioner Kumaravel, and all officers of EPFO participated.

In the celebrations held at TDMNS College, Kallikulam, president of Dakshnimara Nadar Sangam and renowned industrialist Kalidas participated. Cultural events were also organised as part of the celebrations.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj has asked the heads of all local bodies to celebrate Pongal in their headquarters on Friday (January 13) after conducting mass cleaning operations in the areas under their jurisdiction.

Besides honouring winners of sports events organised in this connection, sanitary workers, pump operators and other workers of the local bodies should also be honoured appropriately, Dr. Senthil Raj said.

In Thoothukudi, employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited celebrated Pongal in the General Manager’s Office while the students of Government Nursing College celebrated it on their college premises.