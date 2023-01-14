Pongal celebration amid hike in price of flowers, vegetables and fruits

January 14, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The city roads were punctuated with vendors selling Pongal essentials, including fruits, vegetables, flowers and other knickknacks as eager customers made their last-minute shopping.

At the Flower Market in Mattuthavani, flower sellers and their customers eyed the best prices and products respectively. A. Sikkander, secretary of Poomalai Kattum Thozhilalargal Nala Sangam, said that the inflow of flowers had been reduced since the cold months began.

“As a result, the prices have remained high and is expected to go even higher as ‘muhurtams’ are lined up after Pongal when one can see many weddings taking place in the Tamil month of ‘Thai,’” he said.

Though the sizes of jasmine were comparatively smaller, one kg of the famous ‘Madurai’ malli was sold anywhere between ₹3,500 to ₹4,000. “Mullai poo and ‘Pichi’ poo were priced at ₹2,000 per kg while a kg of rose and sampangi were sold for ₹200 and ₹250 respectively,” he said.

A seasonal flower vendor from Pottapanaiyur near here S. Thangamma said that the prices of flowers had hiked up. “But I depend on the sales to have a ‘happy’ Pongal,” she said as she carried away two big bags of sevanthi sold for ₹150 per kg and ‘arali’ poo sold for ₹500 per kg.

Meanwhile, coconuts and bananas priced at ₹10 and ₹6 each respectively were also sold in the market. Tulasi, ‘Arugampul’ and ‘maasi pachai’ were other essentials used in making garland which were largely bought by retail flower sellers.

Vendors selling the essentials for the traditional bunch comprising turmeric, koorai poo (mountain grass) and avarampoo (Senna flower) , mango and neem leaves were seen spilling all over the market as well as on arterial roads.

P. Periyakka, who was selling ‘koorai poo’ at the market, said that it only disheartened her when customers wanted the bunch for just ₹5. “They do not realise that collecting these flowers in thickets and wild bushes is a task and pricing our hard work for such a low price is upsetting,” she said, who sold a bunch for ₹10.

Meanwhile, most sellers procured the ‘manja kothu’ from Natham and Ayyur areas which was priced at ₹40 per bunch.

Among the many retail vendors who were stationed with their trucks laden with sugarcane bundles, was M. Kathirvel trying to make the most of the peak business days. “We procured the bundles from Navinipatti in Melur block and drove straight into the city to cater to the city dwellers,” said Karthirvel who hoped to sell all of his canes just before Maatu Pongal.

Apart from the traditional preparation of Pongal, making sambar and vegetable curry is a part of the usual menu at a South Indian household on Pongal day.

N. Chinna Mayan, president, MGR Central Market Anaithu Viyabarigal Kootamaipu, noted that one kg of Kothavarangai was sold for ₹50 while one kg of Avarakkai was priced at ₹60.

“Prices of mochai jumped from ₹50 to ₹100 per kg within a day while one kg of onions and shallots were sold for ₹90 and ₹70 respectively. Lady’s finger was sold for a mere ₹4 per kg a month back, and was bought for ₹70 per kg owing to the festive season,” he said.

A kg of drumsticks, brinjals and raw mangoes were sold for ₹150, ₹60 and ₹110 respectively.

Traffic snarls were experienced on arterial roads across the city owing to people thronging markets, shops, and to make the most out of the festive weekend and long holiday.