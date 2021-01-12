Pongal celebrated

Madurai

Over 100 children of prisoners were given gifts as part of the Pongal celebrations organised under the banner ‘Oli’ by GNE-India, an NGO in association with Madurai Round Table 14, Madurai Ladies Circle 8, Anaamalais Toyota and ARC Madurai, at SOCO Trust, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Madurai City R. Shiva Prasad appreciated the efforts taken by the NGO in bringing welfare to the children. Dr Sathish Devadoss of the Devadoss Hospitals promised free medical assistance to the children. Madurai DLSA Secretary V. Deepa encouraged the children to set goals and achieve them.

Advocate K.R. Raja of GNE-India urged the children to draw inspiration from the guests who were present at the event and achieve their goals. Children from the southern districts attended the celebrations. A similar event was organised by GNE-India in Tirunelveli.