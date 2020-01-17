Madurai

Pongal celebrated at church

more-in

Pongal was celebrated at St.Antony’s Church, Punalvasal, near Peravurani on Friday.

Christians participated in the event. Church authorities initiated the event by cooking pongal in five pots in front of the church.

Women members of Christian community living in the village started cooking ‘pongal’ in the open space on the church premises. All containers with cooked food, prepared with religious fervour, were brought to the church where Father, Vincent, led a ‘special joint mass.’

Later, Christians cooked ‘pongal’ in their respective houses.

The organisers were conducting the event for the 10th year in succession.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 8:53:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pongal-celebrated-at-church/article30588196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY