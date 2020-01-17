Pongal celebrated at church

Pongal was celebrated at St.Antony’s Church, Punalvasal, near Peravurani on Friday.

Christians participated in the event. Church authorities initiated the event by cooking pongal in five pots in front of the church.

Women members of Christian community living in the village started cooking ‘pongal’ in the open space on the church premises. All containers with cooked food, prepared with religious fervour, were brought to the church where Father, Vincent, led a ‘special joint mass.’

Later, Christians cooked ‘pongal’ in their respective houses.

The organisers were conducting the event for the 10th year in succession.