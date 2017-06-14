Polytechnic college students observe fast for continuance of course

Hundreds of students observed a fast in front of Palani Andavar Polytechnic College in Palani on Tuesday, in protest against college administration’s plan to abolish textile designing course this year.

The students alleged that the administration announced that students would not be admitted to textile designing course course this year, and did not issue application forms for the course.

The perplexed second and final year students and candidates, who had come to the polytechnic college seeking admission, sat in front of the college and launched the fast.

They said the polytechnic college, which had been functioning for the past 34 years, had been offering five government-aided courses and three self-finance courses, including three-year textile designing course.

The second and final year students appealed to the college administration not to abolish this career-oriented course.

Later, college teachers and management staff assured the students that they would discuss the matter with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials and try to get their permission to admit students to the course this year. Following the assurance, the students ended the fast and attended classes.

Meanwhile, students of Government Kallar Higher Secondary School at K.M. Patti near Cumbum in Theni district blocked the main road on Tuesday, condemning shortage of teachers.

They alleged that three teachers of the school were transferred to other schools this year, making the situation worse. The government should appoint sufficient number of teachers to conduct classes for them, they stressed.

They withdrew the agitation after school authorities assured them that they would take up the issue with State-level officials.