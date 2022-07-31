Madurai

Pollution-hit Sellur tank froths

Foam is seen on the water flowing out of Sellur tank on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R
R. Jayashree MADURAI July 31, 2022 22:39 IST
July 31, 2022

Froth and foam were seen floating on Sellur tank on Sunday morning, following heavy showers recorded in the city on Saturday evening.

R. Abu Bakkar of Neernilaigal Pathukappu Iyakkam said that Sellur tank receives water through irrigation channels via Kulamangalam, Boothakudi, Lakshmipuram, Panangadi, Anaiyur, Alangulam and Mudakathan.

“The froth seen floating in the tank is due to sewage. Further, the polluted water via Meenambalpuram, Narimedu, Panthalkudi and Alwarpuram enters Vaigai river where Lord Kallazhagar enters the river during Chithirai festival. The Sewage Treatment Plant along Panthalkudi channel near Goripalayam does not function efficiently, because why else will the stench prevail in treated water?,” he charged.

“I have been seeing the deterioration of the tank over the years. We used to drink water from the kanmoi during my childhood which had a variety of fish such as kendai, velichi, koravai, uluvai, veraal etc., but all the tank has is water hyacinth that is widely spread over the waterbody,” he lamented.

The issue has resurfaced for the second time, he noted.

S. Paramasivam, a shop-keeper in the area alleged that a lot of funds have been allotted to maintain the tank despite sewage from residences finding its way to the tank and polluting it. “People lack social responsibility,” he added.

A Public Works Department official confirmed that the formation of froth indicates that sewage is mixing in the tank. “It is definitely a man-made intervention as strong chemicals in untreated sewage lead to foaming and frothing,” the official added.

City Engineer A. Lakshmanan who inspected the spot around 10 p.m. on Sunday confirmed that the froth had subsided. “Further, a joint inspection will be taken up along with the PWD officials to take necessary action to prevent the issue from recurring.

