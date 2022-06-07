Polluted tank becomes a haven for birds

TIRUNELVELI

Vaeinthankulam tank near the new bus stand, which unusually has decent storage of water in June, is attracting hundreds of birds every day.

The waterbody was desilted in 2019 with public contribution as the then Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish took the initiative with the participation of ‘Nam Tamirabharani Iyakkam’. The officials converted the exercise into a people’s movement by assigning the work to a team of senior citizens, who mobilised funds.

As the waterbody, spread over 19.40 hectares (including the new bus stand which has been created within the waterbody), had not been desilted for decades and a huge amount of debris was dumped in the tank, its capacity had shrunk massively.

When the officials identified a few sponsors for the desilting exercise, the waterbody got a makeover with public contribution of over ₹10 lakh in 2019 with G. Sakthinathan, former Dean of Anna University’s Tirunelveli Regional Office, who virtually resurrected several tanks in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, providing technical guidance.

Uncontrollable discharge of drainage into the tank from the new bus stand, dumping of waste, mostly debris, and neglected bunds on the northern side robbed the sheen off the tank, and these issues were effectively addressed.

Dr. Sakthinathan, following a request from Ms. Satish, created mounds inside Vaeinthankulam to attract birds. To ensure adequate stock of fishes in the tank, she released over 25,000 fingerlings.

Though water stored in Vaeinthankulam is not used for irrigation, groundwater table in nearby Xavier Colony, Perumalpuram, NGO Colony, Veeramanickapuram, Palayamkottai Central Prison, Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School campus would improve extraordinarily as long as this tank holds water.

When the Collector V. Vishnu launched ‘Nellai Neervalam’ initiative to protect waterbodies, he, after planting a good number of saplings along the banks of Vaeinthankulam and on the sand dunes inside, laid walkers’ path along the northern bund and fenced the eastern boundary to protect the tank from being polluted by the public.

He recently took efforts for bio-remediation, a process of treating polluted water of Vaeinthankulam by using micro-organisms as bacteria that can break down undesirable substances and clean the water.

The waterbody overflows every year during the northeast monsoon ever since it was desilted. The tank that would be dry between March and October every year, now has a decent storage of water attracting birds in large numbers.

“When we started the desilting work, we never expected birds to camp in this waterbody. Thanks to the efforts taken by two Collectors, a new biodiversity has been created with Vaeinthankulam being its fulcrum. It should be protected in its present shape” says Nallaperumal of ‘Nam Tamirabharani Iyakkam’.