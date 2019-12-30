Polls pass off peacefully in Virudhungar

Virudhunagar

Second phase of rural local body polling, which which six panchayat unions -- Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Kariyapatti, Tiruchuli, Narikudi and Sattur -- were covered, passed off peacefully in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

A total of 77.05% of voters or 3,76,035 out of the total 4,88,014 voters cast their votes that went beyond the deadline of 5 p.m. in several booths.

With long queues of voters waiting at the booths tokens were issued to them who were on the queues at 5 p.m. and allowed to exercise their franchise.

Polling was held scheduled for 1,155 posts of village panchayat ward members, 242 posts of panchayat president, 97 posts of panchayat union ward member and 10 posts of district panchayat ward member. This was after candidates for 663 posts of panchayat ward member and 14 panchayat president had been elected unopposed.

However, the State Election Commission on Sunday night cancelled polls for six posts of ward members of Villipathiri village panchayat under Aruppukottai panchayat union. The cancellation was announced after officials found that allocation of symbols to the candidates of wards 1,3,5,6,7 and 8 was not done as per rules.

However, the voters of these wards cast their votes for the remaining three posts of village president, panchayat Union ward number and district Panchayat ward number.

Polling began with a delay of 45 minutes at a booth in Nallichathiram after someone raised doubts over the ballot paper. However, the polling began after officials clarified the doubts. Similarly, polling were suspended for a brief while in various polling stations after candidates complained that the ink of distinguished mark seals printed on the back side of ballot papers became visible on the front side of the ballot papers near some symbols. However, after officials clarified, the polling resumed.

A police source said that deployment of huge police personnel, including patrol vehicles that rushed to different spots in the six unions, led to peaceful conduct of polls. The police had deployed riot control vehicles at vantage points.

Among them, 207 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and hyper-sensitive. The officials have installed web cameras in 77 polling booths, appointed micro-observers in 64 booths and arranged for videographying in 66 booths.