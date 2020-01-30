Polls deferred in Sivaganga and Tirupuvanam

The indirect election for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of district panchayat council of Sivaganga district was deferred for the second time on Thursday. Revenue officials and police personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of election but the collectorate campus inside which the district panchayat office functions wore a deserted look as elected representatives did not turn up.

As per guidelines, officials waited for candidates till 3 p.m. after which it was announced that the election was deferred. The date will be announced by the State Election Commission.

The 16-member council saw a tie in the rural local body elections with eight seats going to the AIADMK and eight going to the DMK alliance.

“On both occasions, AIADMK candidates did not turn up for elections while the opposite camp candidates including DMK (5), Congress (2) and IJK (1) turned up. It is said the AIADMK candidates are kept in an undisclosed location to avoid bargain from the other camp,” said an official involved in election work.

Similarly, in the election for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman to the Tirupuvanam panchayat union was deferred for the second time due to alleged law and order situation. Collector J. Jayakanthan, in a press release, said seven of the 17 candidates have submitted a petition to him alleging threat to their lives. They said that some candidates have been abducted by the opposite camp and hence requested postponement of elections.