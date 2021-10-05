First phase of polling today for 1,113 posts

3,006 candidates are in fray for 1,113 posts

As the district goes in for the first phase of the rural civic polls on Wednesday, 3,48,042 voters including 1,69,765 men, 1,78,234 women and 43 other voters are expected to cast their votes in 621 polling booths including 182 sensitive polling booths.

For the 2,069 posts, 6,879 persons filed their nominations and 5,522 candidates are in the fray for the civic polls to be held on Wednesday and Saturday after 173 nominations were rejected and 800 candidatures withdrawn. Another 384 including 6 village panchayat presidents and 378 village panchayat ward members were elected unopposed.

In the first phase of the polling to be held on Wednesday, 3,006 candidates are contesting for 1,113 posts as 211 have been elected unopposed.

In the second phase to be held on Saturday, 2,516 candidates are in the fray for 956 posts after 173 candidates including a village panchayat president and 172 village panchayat ward members were elected unopposed.

In the second phase, 3,25,826 voters including 1,60,722 men, 1,65,091 women and 13 other voters will exercise their franchise in 567 polling booths including 151 sensitive booths.

As the district houses 333 sensitive polling booths including182 booths in the first phase polling, web streaming will be done in 64 booths while the polling will be videographed in 74 booths. Micro observers will be posted in the remaining 44 booths.

In the second phase, which will have 151 sensitive booths, web streaming of polling will be done in 39 booths and polling will be videographed in 36 booths. Micro observers will be posted in 76 booths.

As the third and the last phase of the training was held on Tuesday, the 5,035 polling personnel to be used in the first phase polling received their orders at the end of the training and left for their booths. In the second phase of the polling, 4,516 polling personnel will be deployed.

“While 2 flying squads have been deployed in the Maanur union, each one flying squad is on the move in the remaining 8 panchayat unions to check poll code violations. Since the round-the-clock election control room is functioning at the Collectorate, the public and the representatives of the candidates may file their complaints with the control room via 74026 08438 (WhatsApp number) and toll-free 1800 425 8373,” said Collector V. Vishnu, who monitored the movement of polling materials to the polling booths from some of the union offices here on Tuesday with police protection.