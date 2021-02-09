2011 booths for Tirunelveli district

Since the Election Commission has directed the District Election Officers to ensure a polling booth for every 1,000 voters instead of 1,500 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the country, number of polling booths in the district goes up from 1,475 to 2,011 for the forthcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing the meeting of the representatives of recognised political parties held here on Tuesday, Collector V. Vishnu said the increase in the number of polling booths had been done after the field visit by the Polling Officers and the Assistant Polling Officers in all five Assembly segments.
“These 536 auxiliary polling booths will expedite the polling process and make the exercise easier. Accordingly, we’ll deploy additional polling personnel. We’ll send the increased number of polling booths and its nomenclature for the mandatory final approval of Chief Electoral Officer,” he said.
He said the district has 3,319 ballot units, 2,506 control units and 2,653 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) ready after the first level checking.
On receiving the EVMs from Maharashtra on December 19, a team of technicians from Bharat Electronics Limited checked the ballot units, control units and the VVPATs and withdrew the faulty units from this pool to be sent for overhauling.
